SAFE AI Summary Agent Description

SAFE AI Summary Agent is a component of SAFE's Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) platform that generates human-readable summaries of vendor risk posture. The agent aggregates data from multiple sources including outside-in scans, control metrics, loss magnitude assessments, likelihood calculations, open vendor queries, and questionnaire responses. The agent applies industry-benchmark risk thresholds to review aggregate risk levels and uses AI analysis to identify critical gaps in vendor security posture. It summarizes risk posture and acceptance status, highlights control improvement areas with recommended actions, and indicates where further data collection is needed. The tool translates technical risk inputs into business-friendly outputs that include likelihood, loss magnitude, and acceptance recommendations. It can automatically draft risk acceptance summaries and communication templates for business owners regarding vendor risk levels and required actions. The agent reduces vendor assessment time from 5-8 hours per vendor to under 10 seconds according to the company's claims. It provides dynamic, contextual insights rather than static reports, tracking missing or weak controls and summarizing relevant findings to eliminate manual effort in TPRM workflows.