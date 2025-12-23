ResponseHub Security Questionnaires
AI-powered platform for automating security questionnaire responses
ResponseHub Security Questionnaires
AI-powered platform for automating security questionnaire responses
ResponseHub Security Questionnaires Description
ResponseHub Security Questionnaires is a platform designed to automate the completion of security questionnaires using AI technology. The tool processes security questionnaires by extracting questions from uploaded Excel files across multiple sheets and generates answers based on uploaded policy documents and a maintained knowledge base. The platform references answers to specific policies, sections, pages, and sentences to provide traceability. It includes an automated knowledge base that updates with AI-suggested additions from completed questionnaires and synchronizes when source documents change. Users can import existing knowledge bases from CSV files or generate templates based on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0. The system provides confidence ratings for generated answers, AI-powered question explainers to clarify question intent, and an AI-assisted writer for manual responses. Users can assign questions to subject matter experts and track changes throughout the approval process. The platform supports unlimited source document uploads including policies, product descriptions, and standard operating procedures. ResponseHub handles complex spreadsheet formats with multiple sheets and ambiguous column headers. Completed questionnaires can be downloaded with answers inserted in the original file format. The platform offers a self-service model with a free trial option and premium onboarding services for knowledge base setup.
ResponseHub Security Questionnaires FAQ
Common questions about ResponseHub Security Questionnaires including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ResponseHub Security Questionnaires is AI-powered platform for automating security questionnaire responses developed by ResponseHub. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Automation, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership