ResponseHub Security Questionnaires is a platform designed to automate the completion of security questionnaires using AI technology. The tool processes security questionnaires by extracting questions from uploaded Excel files across multiple sheets and generates answers based on uploaded policy documents and a maintained knowledge base. The platform references answers to specific policies, sections, pages, and sentences to provide traceability. It includes an automated knowledge base that updates with AI-suggested additions from completed questionnaires and synchronizes when source documents change. Users can import existing knowledge bases from CSV files or generate templates based on the NIST Cybersecurity Framework 2.0. The system provides confidence ratings for generated answers, AI-powered question explainers to clarify question intent, and an AI-assisted writer for manual responses. Users can assign questions to subject matter experts and track changes throughout the approval process. The platform supports unlimited source document uploads including policies, product descriptions, and standard operating procedures. ResponseHub handles complex spreadsheet formats with multiple sheets and ambiguous column headers. Completed questionnaires can be downloaded with answers inserted in the original file format. The platform offers a self-service model with a free trial option and premium onboarding services for knowledge base setup.

