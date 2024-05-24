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Templar Shield GRC/IRM

by Templar Shield

GRC/IRM platform for risk, compliance, and governance management

GRC Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Security Audit
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Templar Shield GRC/IRM Description

Templar Shield GRC/IRM is a governance, risk, and compliance platform that provides organizations with a structured approach to manage evolving risks, regulations, and compliance requirements. The platform addresses enterprise GRC challenges including varying process maturity levels, overlapping automation requirements, and complex business and IT environments. The solution offers capabilities across multiple GRC domains including policy management, regulatory compliance, risk management, business continuity, internal audit, third-party risk management, and health and safety. It supports organizations in aligning people, processes, and technology through a unified framework that enables collaboration across the three lines of defense. The platform follows a tool-agnostic approach and implements a "Crawl, Walk, Run" methodology designed to help organizations improve maturity and achieve desired states. Services include GRC maturity assessments, program development, technology evaluation and selection, strategy and roadmap development, framework design, data modeling, requirements and use case development, program management, tool installation, solution design and implementation, and ongoing administration and maintenance support. The solution provides pre-built engagement and solution accelerators, workarounds for unique business requirements, and enhanced functionality to address growing risk and compliance demands. It creates a prioritized implementation roadmap based on people, process, and technology readiness while converging best practices with out-of-box functionality.

Templar Shield GRC/IRM FAQ

Common questions about Templar Shield GRC/IRM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Templar Shield GRC/IRM is GRC/IRM platform for risk, compliance, and governance management developed by Templar Shield. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Security Audit.

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