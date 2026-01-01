GlobalSuite GRC Description

GlobalSuite GRC is a governance, risk, and compliance platform that provides integrated modules for managing multiple aspects of organizational security and compliance. The platform includes modules for risk management with AI-supported identification and configurable risk calculations, security management with vulnerability identification and incident tracking, compliance management with automated task workflows and regulatory tracking, and privacy data protection with automated impact assessments. The platform offers business continuity planning capabilities including business impact analysis automation and contingency plan design, third-party risk management with centralized supplier inventory and automated criticality assessments, and audit management for planning and executing audit work. Additional modules cover ESG management with double materiality assessment and CSRD alignment, and AI governance for managing AI system lifecycles with support for ISO/IEC 42001, EU AI Act, and NIST AI RMF frameworks. Features include automated reporting, collaborative surveys for risk and control assessment, real-time vulnerability monitoring, evidence collection through intelligent questionnaires, security breach tracking, and crisis management tools. The platform supports compliance with international security regulations and provides centralized management of policies and processes across multiple countries.