TalaTek TiGRIS Description

TalaTek TiGRIS (TalaTek intelligent Governance and Risk Integrated Solution) is a governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) platform delivered as a managed software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution. The platform is FedRAMP-accredited and available through AWS Marketplace. TiGRIS automates and simplifies GRC processes for business and government organizations. The platform supports compliance with multiple regulatory frameworks including FedRAMP, FISMA, HIPAA, and Cyber Security Framework (CSF). It combines compliance experts with FedRAMP-authorized technology to deliver enterprise visibility and risk management capabilities. The platform provides a unified dashboard for enterprise visibility and control across organizations. TiGRIS is designed to be scalable and can accommodate new regulations and standards through control plug-ins. These plug-ins leverage existing data collection and assessment efforts to accelerate gap analysis activities and reduce duplicative work. TalaTek offers the solution through AWS Marketplace with flexible contract options of 12, 24, or 36 months. The company is a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) and participates in the Authorized To Operate (ATO) on AWS program. TalaTek also provides consulting services for organizations seeking FedRAMP and FISMA compliance.