TalaTek TiGRIS Logo

TalaTek TiGRIS

by TalaTek, LLC

FedRAMP-authorized GRC SaaS platform for compliance and risk management

GRC Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Aws
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore GRC1 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

TalaTek TiGRIS Description

TalaTek TiGRIS (TalaTek intelligent Governance and Risk Integrated Solution) is a governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) platform delivered as a managed software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution. The platform is FedRAMP-accredited and available through AWS Marketplace. TiGRIS automates and simplifies GRC processes for business and government organizations. The platform supports compliance with multiple regulatory frameworks including FedRAMP, FISMA, HIPAA, and Cyber Security Framework (CSF). It combines compliance experts with FedRAMP-authorized technology to deliver enterprise visibility and risk management capabilities. The platform provides a unified dashboard for enterprise visibility and control across organizations. TiGRIS is designed to be scalable and can accommodate new regulations and standards through control plug-ins. These plug-ins leverage existing data collection and assessment efforts to accelerate gap analysis activities and reduce duplicative work. TalaTek offers the solution through AWS Marketplace with flexible contract options of 12, 24, or 36 months. The company is a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) and participates in the Authorized To Operate (ATO) on AWS program. TalaTek also provides consulting services for organizations seeking FedRAMP and FISMA compliance.

TalaTek TiGRIS FAQ

Common questions about TalaTek TiGRIS including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

TalaTek TiGRIS is FedRAMP-authorized GRC SaaS platform for compliance and risk management developed by TalaTek, LLC. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AWS.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Acuity Risk Management STREAM® Logo
Acuity Risk Management STREAM®

Cyber GRC SaaS platform for risk mgmt, compliance automation & control monitoring

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox