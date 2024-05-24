Surfshark Dedicated IP Description

Surfshark Dedicated IP is a VPN add-on service that provides users with a static IP address exclusively assigned to their account. The service addresses challenges associated with shared dynamic IP addresses by offering a fixed IP that remains consistent across connections. The product enables access to IP-sensitive online services such as banking platforms, government websites, and streaming services that may block or restrict shared VPN IP addresses. It reduces the frequency of CAPTCHA and human verification tests that commonly appear when using shared VPN servers. The dedicated IP works across unlimited connected devices and supports manual configuration on devices where VPN applications cannot be installed, including smart TVs and gaming consoles. Configuration files are provided for manual setup on these devices. The service supports multiple VPN protocols including WireGuard, IKEv2, and OpenVPN, allowing users to maintain their preferred connection method while using a dedicated IP address. The dedicated IP is available in 19 locations across Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa regions. Users can select their preferred server location during setup, though the location cannot be changed after purchase. The service requires an active Surfshark VPN subscription and is offered as a paid add-on to the base VPN plan. A 30-day money-back guarantee is included with the service.