Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
CyberGhost VPN Dedicated IP is a commercial vpn tool by CyberGhost. Surfshark Dedicated IP is a commercial vpn tool by surfshark. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best vpn fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and small teams that need to bypass IP-based access restrictions without leaving audit trails should consider CyberGhost VPN Dedicated IP; the token-based activation system severs the link between your identity and assigned IP, meaning no persistent logs tie the connection back to you. The no-logs policy with server-side token deletion satisfies PR.AA requirements for access control without requiring account registration per IP. This is not the tool for organizations that need audit accountability or compliance frameworks demanding user-to-resource binding; the privacy-first design explicitly eliminates that traceability.
Startups and SMBs needing consistent access to IP-sensitive services without rotating through shared VPN pools should pick Surfshark Dedicated IP; the static address eliminates CAPTCHA friction and banking lockouts that plague standard VPN users. The tool covers 19 server locations and supports WireGuard and OpenVPN, giving you protocol flexibility without vendor lock-in. Skip this if your priority is anonymity over reliability; a fixed IP trades the privacy benefits of shared infrastructure for the operational certainty these services demand.
VPN add-on providing a static, exclusive IP address with no-logs token system.
VPN add-on providing static dedicated IP addresses for consistent access
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Common questions about comparing CyberGhost VPN Dedicated IP vs Surfshark Dedicated IP for your vpn needs.
CyberGhost VPN Dedicated IP: VPN add-on providing a static, exclusive IP address with no-logs token system. built by CyberGhost. Core capabilities include Static dedicated IP address exclusive to a single user, Token-based activation system that does not link IP to user account, No-logs policy with token wiped from servers upon redemption..
Surfshark Dedicated IP: VPN add-on providing static dedicated IP addresses for consistent access. built by surfshark. Core capabilities include Static dedicated IP address assigned exclusively to single user, Support for unlimited device connections, Manual configuration files for smart TVs and consoles..
Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
CyberGhost VPN Dedicated IP differentiates with Static dedicated IP address exclusive to a single user, Token-based activation system that does not link IP to user account, No-logs policy with token wiped from servers upon redemption. Surfshark Dedicated IP differentiates with Static dedicated IP address assigned exclusively to single user, Support for unlimited device connections, Manual configuration files for smart TVs and consoles.
CyberGhost VPN Dedicated IP is developed by CyberGhost. Surfshark Dedicated IP is developed by surfshark. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
CyberGhost VPN Dedicated IP and Surfshark Dedicated IP serve similar VPN use cases: both are VPN tools, both cover Remote Access, Encryption. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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