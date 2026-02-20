CyberGhost VPN Dedicated IP: VPN add-on providing a static, exclusive IP address with no-logs token system. built by CyberGhost. Core capabilities include Static dedicated IP address exclusive to a single user, Token-based activation system that does not link IP to user account, No-logs policy with token wiped from servers upon redemption..

Surfshark Dedicated IP: VPN add-on providing static dedicated IP addresses for consistent access. built by surfshark. Core capabilities include Static dedicated IP address assigned exclusively to single user, Support for unlimited device connections, Manual configuration files for smart TVs and consoles..

Both serve the VPN market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.