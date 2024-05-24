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NetBird Connect

by NetBird

WireGuard-based peer-to-peer overlay network for secure connectivity

Network Security Commercial
Hybrid|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
WireguardEncryptionOpen SourceRemote Access
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NetBird Connect Description

NetBird Connect is a zero-configuration private network solution that creates peer-to-peer overlay networks using WireGuard encryption. The platform automatically connects servers, containers, cloud resources, and remote teams through encrypted tunnels without requiring manual configuration of VPN gateways or firewalls. The solution uses a software-defined networking (SDN) approach that eliminates centralized VPN gateways by establishing direct peer-to-peer connections between resources. The NetBird agent automatically handles WireGuard public key distribution, IP assignment, DNS management, network routing, and firewall configuration. NetBird supports multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud deployments, enabling connectivity between resources across different cloud providers and on-premise infrastructure without site-to-site connectors. The platform runs on Linux, Windows, macOS, mobile devices, Docker containers, Raspberry Pi, and routers. The solution applies advanced NAT traversal techniques with Berkeley Packet Filters (BPF) to establish direct connections and maintain performance. It includes automatic DNS management that assigns unique domain names to each machine and integrates with private nameservers. NetBird integrates with identity providers including Google Workspace and Azure to enable single sign-on capabilities. The platform is distributed under a BSD-3 license and can be self-hosted or used as a cloud service.

NetBird Connect FAQ

Common questions about NetBird Connect including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

NetBird Connect is WireGuard-based peer-to-peer overlay network for secure connectivity developed by NetBird. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Wireguard, Encryption, Open Source.

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