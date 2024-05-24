Soteria End User Awareness Training Logo

Soteria End User Awareness Training

by Soteria Cyber Security Ltd

Security awareness training with phishing/vishing simulations for employees.

Human Risk Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Social EngineeringSecurity Culture
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Soteria End User Awareness Training Description

Soteria End User Awareness Training is a security awareness program designed to reduce human error and prevent cyber attacks through employee education. The training focuses on building a security-first culture within organizations by teaching employees to recognize and respond to cyber threats. The program includes simulated phishing and vishing campaigns that test employees' ability to identify social engineering attacks in realistic scenarios. These simulations help organizations assess vulnerability to human-targeted attacks before actual threats occur. Training content covers cyber hygiene fundamentals including password security, identifying malicious links, and recognizing deceptive tactics used by cybercriminals. The program addresses how attackers exploit trust, urgency, and routine workflows to bypass security defenses. Sessions incorporate live demonstrations, hands-on exercises, and real-world case studies to maintain engagement and improve knowledge retention. The training approach transforms employees from potential security risks into active defenders against cyber threats. The platform provides detailed reports and insights that track employee progress, risk reduction metrics, and awareness levels over time. These measurements enable organizations to monitor the effectiveness of training initiatives and identify areas requiring additional focus.

Soteria End User Awareness Training FAQ

Common questions about Soteria End User Awareness Training including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Soteria End User Awareness Training is Security awareness training with phishing/vishing simulations for employees. developed by Soteria Cyber Security Ltd. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Social Engineering, Security Culture.

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