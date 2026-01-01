Mesh Gateway
Email security gateway protecting against phishing, BEC, and email-borne threats
Mesh Gateway
Email security gateway protecting against phishing, BEC, and email-borne threats
Mesh Gateway Description
MESH GATEWAY is an email security platform designed to stop advanced threats before they reach the inbox. The solution protects against targeted attacks including business email compromise (BEC), supply chain fraud, spear-phishing, brand impersonation, ransomware, and display name spoofing. It works as a gateway solution compatible with all email platforms including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Exchange. The platform features advanced threat protection capabilities including impersonation detection, sandboxing, and URL protection. Inbound emails undergo DMARC, DKIM, and SPF verification checks for sender authentication. The solution eliminates spam and unsolicited non-business emails to improve employee productivity. MESH GATEWAY is specifically built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), offering cross-tenancy visibility to manage multiple customers from a central console. MSPs can create global rules that apply to all or selected customers, avoiding repetitive configuration tasks. The platform supports standardized policies across customers and provides a set-and-forget approach with default best practice settings. Deployment takes approximately 15 minutes per customer through a simple MX record change. The solution works out-of-the-box with customizable settings available at organizational, domain, and user levels for granular control. End-users receive intuitive quarantine digests at customizable frequencies, allowing them to safely self-serve and release legitimate emails. The platform requires no updates to install or manage, making it low maintenance for MSPs.
Mesh Gateway FAQ
Common questions about Mesh Gateway including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Mesh Gateway is Email security gateway protecting against phishing, BEC, and email-borne threats developed by Mesh Security. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Email Security, Phishing, Gateway.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership