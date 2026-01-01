Mesh Gateway Description

MESH GATEWAY is an email security platform designed to stop advanced threats before they reach the inbox. The solution protects against targeted attacks including business email compromise (BEC), supply chain fraud, spear-phishing, brand impersonation, ransomware, and display name spoofing. It works as a gateway solution compatible with all email platforms including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and Exchange. The platform features advanced threat protection capabilities including impersonation detection, sandboxing, and URL protection. Inbound emails undergo DMARC, DKIM, and SPF verification checks for sender authentication. The solution eliminates spam and unsolicited non-business emails to improve employee productivity. MESH GATEWAY is specifically built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), offering cross-tenancy visibility to manage multiple customers from a central console. MSPs can create global rules that apply to all or selected customers, avoiding repetitive configuration tasks. The platform supports standardized policies across customers and provides a set-and-forget approach with default best practice settings. Deployment takes approximately 15 minutes per customer through a simple MX record change. The solution works out-of-the-box with customizable settings available at organizational, domain, and user levels for granular control. End-users receive intuitive quarantine digests at customizable frequencies, allowing them to safely self-serve and release legitimate emails. The platform requires no updates to install or manage, making it low maintenance for MSPs.