Hornetsecurity Advanced Threat Protection
AI-powered email security platform protecting against advanced threats
Hornetsecurity Advanced Threat Protection
AI-powered email security platform protecting against advanced threats
Hornetsecurity Advanced Threat Protection Description
Hornetsecurity Advanced Threat Protection is an email security solution that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to protect against sophisticated email-based attacks. The platform addresses threats including ransomware, CEO fraud, spear phishing, business email compromise, and zero-day attacks. The solution includes multiple detection and analysis capabilities. AI-based targeted fraud forensics provides spy-out detection, feign facts identification, targeted attack detection, intention recognition, identity spoofing recognition, and fraud attempt analysis. The Sandbox Engine executes email attachments in an isolated virtual environment to identify malware such as Emotet, Hancinator, and Trickbot. URL Rewriting through Secure Links replaces original links with rewritten versions that route through a secure web gateway, using AI to detect phishing attempts. The QR Code Analyzer detects and scans QR codes embedded in emails or images across common formats including GIF, JPEG, PNG, and BMP. Malicious Document Decryption decrypts password-protected attachments for virus scanning. The platform provides real-time alerts to notify security teams about active attacks. A user-friendly dashboard offers access to comprehensive reporting of attempted attacks and forensic information. An onboarding wizard facilitates initial setup and configuration.
Hornetsecurity Advanced Threat Protection FAQ
Common questions about Hornetsecurity Advanced Threat Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Hornetsecurity Advanced Threat Protection is AI-powered email security platform protecting against advanced threats developed by Hornetsecurity. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Email Security, Machine Learning.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership