Hornetsecurity Advanced Threat Protection

AI-powered email security platform protecting against advanced threats

Email Security
Commercial
Hornetsecurity Advanced Threat Protection Description

Hornetsecurity Advanced Threat Protection is an email security solution that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to protect against sophisticated email-based attacks. The platform addresses threats including ransomware, CEO fraud, spear phishing, business email compromise, and zero-day attacks. The solution includes multiple detection and analysis capabilities. AI-based targeted fraud forensics provides spy-out detection, feign facts identification, targeted attack detection, intention recognition, identity spoofing recognition, and fraud attempt analysis. The Sandbox Engine executes email attachments in an isolated virtual environment to identify malware such as Emotet, Hancinator, and Trickbot. URL Rewriting through Secure Links replaces original links with rewritten versions that route through a secure web gateway, using AI to detect phishing attempts. The QR Code Analyzer detects and scans QR codes embedded in emails or images across common formats including GIF, JPEG, PNG, and BMP. Malicious Document Decryption decrypts password-protected attachments for virus scanning. The platform provides real-time alerts to notify security teams about active attacks. A user-friendly dashboard offers access to comprehensive reporting of attempted attacks and forensic information. An onboarding wizard facilitates initial setup and configuration.

