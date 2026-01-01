Broadcom Symantec Email Security
Enterprise email security platform for cloud and on-premise deployments
Broadcom Symantec Email Security
Enterprise email security platform for cloud and on-premise deployments
Broadcom Symantec Email Security Description
Broadcom Symantec Email Security is an email security solution that protects both cloud-based and on-premise email systems. The platform blocks ransomware, spear phishing, and business email compromise attacks through multilayered defense mechanisms. The solution offers two deployment options: Email Security.cloud, a cloud-based service that integrates with existing email infrastructure, and Messaging Gateway, an on-premises solution available as virtual or physical appliance. Email Threat Detection Response and Isolation (ETDRI) extends the platform with cloud-based sandboxing, click-time URL protection, Office 365 clawback capabilities, and web browser isolation. The system provides analytics for visibility into targeted attack campaigns and monitors outbound emails for data protection. The platform includes sender authentication, user awareness capabilities, and automated remediation features. It processes threat intelligence from a global intelligence network to identify and block email-based threats. The solution supports spam filtering, malware detection, and malicious link blocking across different email environments.
Broadcom Symantec Email Security FAQ
Common questions about Broadcom Symantec Email Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Broadcom Symantec Email Security is Enterprise email security platform for cloud and on-premise deployments developed by Broadcom. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Data Loss Prevention, Email Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership