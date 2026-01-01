Broadcom Symantec Email Security Description

Broadcom Symantec Email Security is an email security solution that protects both cloud-based and on-premise email systems. The platform blocks ransomware, spear phishing, and business email compromise attacks through multilayered defense mechanisms. The solution offers two deployment options: Email Security.cloud, a cloud-based service that integrates with existing email infrastructure, and Messaging Gateway, an on-premises solution available as virtual or physical appliance. Email Threat Detection Response and Isolation (ETDRI) extends the platform with cloud-based sandboxing, click-time URL protection, Office 365 clawback capabilities, and web browser isolation. The system provides analytics for visibility into targeted attack campaigns and monitors outbound emails for data protection. The platform includes sender authentication, user awareness capabilities, and automated remediation features. It processes threat intelligence from a global intelligence network to identify and block email-based threats. The solution supports spam filtering, malware detection, and malicious link blocking across different email environments.