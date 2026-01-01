VIPRE Email Security Advanced Threat Protection Description

VIPRE Email Security Advanced Threat Protection is an email security platform designed to protect organizations from malware, weaponized attachments, and phishing attacks. The solution provides multi-layered protection through various security mechanisms. The platform includes Link Isolation technology that neutralizes malicious URLs in emails using sandboxing. Link Click Analysis provides an interactive dashboard to monitor and analyze links clicked by users, identifying patterns and vulnerable users. Remote Browser Isolation renders website content in cloud-based virtual browsers for safe investigation of suspicious URLs. ThreatAnalyzer enables deep analysis of email attachments, QR codes, and URLs in a cloud-based sandbox environment. Threat Explorer allows investigation of suspicious attachments and presents blocked threats and warnings in an administrative portal. Email Remediation functionality enables administrators to remove malicious emails from user inboxes after delivery through integration with Microsoft 365. The platform includes Continuity features that provide users with access to 90 days of email traffic and webmail service during email service disruptions. The solution offers an intuitive management portal with visibility into email threats, detailed reporting, and actionable security information. It is designed for deployment in traditional and hybrid work environments with 24x7x365 threat protection.