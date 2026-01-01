Bitsight Governance & Analytics Logo

Bitsight Governance & Analytics

Cyber risk governance platform providing security ratings and analytics

GRC
Commercial
Bitsight Governance & Analytics Description

Bitsight Governance & Analytics is a cyber risk intelligence platform that provides objective, evidence-based metrics for measuring and communicating cybersecurity posture. The platform uses externally observable data to generate security ratings that correlate with the likelihood of cyber incidents. The solution offers visibility into organizational attack surfaces, enabling security teams to identify vulnerable assets, assess vendor risks, and track relevant threat activities. It provides analytics capabilities that allow organizations to set security goals based on risk tolerance, from enterprise-wide views down to specific business units or subsidiaries. The platform supports compliance with regulatory frameworks including SEC disclosure requirements, DORA, NIS 2, APRA, and METI. It enables organizations to benchmark their security performance against industry peers and competitors using historical trends and real-time data. The system includes capabilities for measuring security control effectiveness, tracking program progress, and generating executive reports. It provides financial exposure simulations across cyber events including ransomware, denial of service, and compliance issues. The platform operates on a large-scale risk dataset that combines artificial intelligence with technical research to map entity relationships and provide attack surface visibility. Data is independently verified and validated by organizations including AIR Worldwide, Marsh McLennan, and IHS Markit.

Bitsight Governance & Analytics is Cyber risk governance platform providing security ratings and analytics developed by Bitsight. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Analytics, Compliance.

