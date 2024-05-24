SecureVisio Vulnerability Management
Unified vuln mgmt platform aggregating data from multiple scanners
SecureVisio Vulnerability Management
Unified vuln mgmt platform aggregating data from multiple scanners
SecureVisio Vulnerability Management Description
SecureVisio Vulnerability Management is a platform that aggregates and displays vulnerabilities collected from various commercial and open-source scanning tools through a unified interface. The platform enriches vulnerability data with additional context including estimated business risk, threat intelligence, and contact information for administrators and managers. The platform provides a single console that combines SIEM/UEBA, SOAR, and vulnerability management capabilities. It includes dedicated tools for vulnerability handling and collaboration, with integration capabilities for ServiceDesk systems. The platform automatically enriches incident data with current vulnerability information. SecureVisio addresses scenarios where critical vulnerability patches cannot be immediately installed by utilizing Network Map visualization to identify attack vectors. This enables organizations to deploy compensating controls such as virtual patches through IPS or WAF systems to mitigate exploitation risks while patches are pending. The platform offers flexibility in scanner selection, allowing organizations to use their preferred combination of commercial and open-source vulnerability scanning tools while maintaining centralized management and reporting.
SecureVisio Vulnerability Management FAQ
Common questions about SecureVisio Vulnerability Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SecureVisio Vulnerability Management is Unified vuln mgmt platform aggregating data from multiple scanners developed by SecureVisio. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.
ALTERNATIVES
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Vulnerability scanner for internal & external network security assessment
All-in-one platform for vuln mgmt, red team ops, and attack surface mgmt
IT risk mgmt toolkit for network assessment, vuln scanning & compliance
Automated vulnerability management platform with deduplication and prioritization
POPULAR
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox