SecureVisio Vulnerability Management Description

SecureVisio Vulnerability Management is a platform that aggregates and displays vulnerabilities collected from various commercial and open-source scanning tools through a unified interface. The platform enriches vulnerability data with additional context including estimated business risk, threat intelligence, and contact information for administrators and managers. The platform provides a single console that combines SIEM/UEBA, SOAR, and vulnerability management capabilities. It includes dedicated tools for vulnerability handling and collaboration, with integration capabilities for ServiceDesk systems. The platform automatically enriches incident data with current vulnerability information. SecureVisio addresses scenarios where critical vulnerability patches cannot be immediately installed by utilizing Network Map visualization to identify attack vectors. This enables organizations to deploy compensating controls such as virtual patches through IPS or WAF systems to mitigate exploitation risks while patches are pending. The platform offers flexibility in scanner selection, allowing organizations to use their preferred combination of commercial and open-source vulnerability scanning tools while maintaining centralized management and reporting.