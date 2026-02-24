Automated third-party vendor risk management with compliance framework support.
Automated third-party vendor risk management with compliance framework support.
Scytale Vendor Risk Management is a module within the Scytale compliance automation platform that centralizes and automates the process of assessing and managing third-party vendor risks. The tool replaces manual processes such as spreadsheets and one-off vendor checks with an automated workflow covering vendor onboarding, risk assessments, and risk mitigation tracking. It provides a centralized hub for managing all vendor-related compliance and risk activities. Key functional areas include: - Automated vendor onboarding and risk checks - Continuous vendor risk tracking with a consolidated overview of all vendors - End-to-end compliance management tied to vendor relationships - Support for 60+ security and privacy compliance frameworks, including SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, and CCPA - Customizable workflows designed to integrate into existing risk management processes The product is designed for SaaS organizations seeking to maintain compliance with global regulatory standards while managing vendor relationships at scale. It is rated #1 in Implementation for Vendor Security and Privacy Assessment on G2.
Common questions about Scytale Vendor Risk Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Scytale Vendor Risk Management is Automated third-party vendor risk management with compliance framework support, developed by Scytale. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with PCI DSS.
Scytale Vendor Risk Management offers the following core capabilities:
Scytale Vendor Risk Management is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize grc. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Scytale Vendor Risk Management is built for security teams handling PCI DSS. It supports workflows including automated vendor onboarding, automated vendor risk checks and mitigation, centralized vendor risk tracking dashboard. Teams typically adopt Scytale Vendor Risk Management when they need to grc capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/scytale-vendor-risk-management
Scytale Vendor Risk Management is a commercial GRC solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://scytale.ai/vendor-risk-management/ or contact Scytale directly.
Popular alternatives to Scytale Vendor Risk Management include:
Compare all Scytale Vendor Risk Management alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/scytale-vendor-risk-management
Scytale Vendor Risk Management is for security teams and organizations that need PCI DSS. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other GRC tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/grc
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