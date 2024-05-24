Ampcus ComplyX Description

ComplyX is a SaaS-based compliance automation platform that provides organizations with tools to manage supplier risk, audit processes, and regulatory compliance requirements. The platform uses AI technology to automate risk assessments and compliance workflows across supply chains. The platform includes a centralized dashboard that provides visibility into compliance posture with real-time monitoring, automated alerts, and risk scoring capabilities. It supports third-party risk management through automated supplier risk assessments, financial health tracking, and continuous cybersecurity performance monitoring. ComplyX offers PCI-DSS and PCI-SAQ compliance management with guided workflows and gap identification for both internal systems and vendors. The platform includes cybersecurity scoring and monitoring features that use predictive analytics and vulnerability scanning to assess organizational cyber posture. The platform supports ESG compliance tracking with automated monitoring, supplier benchmarking, and audit-ready reporting capabilities. It is designed to support multiple compliance frameworks including PCI-DSS, ESG, and Modern Slavery Compliance, with planned future support for HITRUST, ISO, and SOC 2 modules. ComplyX integrates continuous monitoring, automation, and adaptive compliance management to help organizations manage third-party, financial, and cybersecurity risks across their supply chains.