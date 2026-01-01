odix CDR API
odix CDR API Description
odix CDR API provides application developers with Content Disarm & Reconstruction (CDR) capabilities through an API interface. The service enables embedding file sanitization processes into third-party software applications for real-time threat protection. The API allows developers to integrate file sanitization functionality for various use cases including incoming email attachments, downloaded files, cloud storage, file servers, and other file processing applications. The CDR engine processes files to ensure they are malware-free before they enter the system. The solution seamlessly integrates into existing file processing workflows and applications. It includes a management server component that provides control over CDR processes and enables enforcement of corporate security policies. The API-based approach allows organizations to add file sanitization capabilities to their existing infrastructure without requiring standalone security products. Files are reconstructed after disarming potentially malicious content, maintaining usability while removing threats.
odix CDR API is CDR API for file sanitization via Content Disarm & Reconstruction developed by odix. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, Email Security, File Analysis.
