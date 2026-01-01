OPSWAT MetaDefender Description

MetaDefender is a threat prevention platform designed to protect IT and OT environments from file-borne threats including advanced evasive malware, zero-day attacks, and advanced persistent threats. The platform combines multiple security technologies to detect and prevent threats across various data transfer channels such as file uploads, portable media devices, and email attachments. The platform includes Deep CDR (Content Disarm and Reconstruction) technology that rebuilds file content using a secure reconstruction process, supporting over 200 file types. It assumes all files are potential threats and outputs sanitized, usable files without relying on detection methods. MetaDefender uses Metascan Multiscanning, which combines more than 30 anti-malware engines with signature scanning, heuristic analysis, machine learning, and threat intelligence feeds. The platform includes File-Based Vulnerability Assessment that detects binaries and installers with known vulnerabilities before installation, supporting over 1 million files and 20,000 applications. Additional capabilities include Proactive DLP for detecting sensitive data in files and emails, including credit card and social security numbers, with AI-powered document classification. MetaDefender InSights Threat Intelligence detects malicious domains and IP addresses in documents and enables real-time blocking based on indicator of compromise detections. The platform offers flexible deployment options including cloud-based services through MetaDefender Cloud or on-premises deployment. Various product variants are available including MetaDefender Core, MetaDefender ICAP Server, and MetaDefender Managed File Transfer.