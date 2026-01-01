OPSWAT MetaDefender Logo

OPSWAT MetaDefender

Multi-layered threat prevention platform for IT/OT environments

Threat Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

OPSWAT MetaDefender Description

MetaDefender is a threat prevention platform designed to protect IT and OT environments from file-borne threats including advanced evasive malware, zero-day attacks, and advanced persistent threats. The platform combines multiple security technologies to detect and prevent threats across various data transfer channels such as file uploads, portable media devices, and email attachments. The platform includes Deep CDR (Content Disarm and Reconstruction) technology that rebuilds file content using a secure reconstruction process, supporting over 200 file types. It assumes all files are potential threats and outputs sanitized, usable files without relying on detection methods. MetaDefender uses Metascan Multiscanning, which combines more than 30 anti-malware engines with signature scanning, heuristic analysis, machine learning, and threat intelligence feeds. The platform includes File-Based Vulnerability Assessment that detects binaries and installers with known vulnerabilities before installation, supporting over 1 million files and 20,000 applications. Additional capabilities include Proactive DLP for detecting sensitive data in files and emails, including credit card and social security numbers, with AI-powered document classification. MetaDefender InSights Threat Intelligence detects malicious domains and IP addresses in documents and enables real-time blocking based on indicator of compromise detections. The platform offers flexible deployment options including cloud-based services through MetaDefender Cloud or on-premises deployment. Various product variants are available including MetaDefender Core, MetaDefender ICAP Server, and MetaDefender Managed File Transfer.

OPSWAT MetaDefender FAQ

Common questions about OPSWAT MetaDefender including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

OPSWAT MetaDefender is Multi-layered threat prevention platform for IT/OT environments developed by OPSWAT. It is a Threat Management solution designed to help security teams with APT, Critical Infrastructure, Data Loss Prevention.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →