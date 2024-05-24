Egerie Platform Description

Egerie Platform is a governance, risk, and compliance platform designed for CISOs and security teams to manage cybersecurity posture. The platform centralizes compliance, risk management, and financial quantification activities in a unified interface. The platform includes a library of over 120 templates and resources covering standards, requirements, security controls, risks, vulnerabilities, and support assets. Users can access preconstructed risk scenarios with intelligent links between analysis objects. The platform provides collaborative questionnaires that allow organizations to involve stakeholders in data collection. Questionnaires are customizable for various use cases including prequalification, measurement inventory, and evidence collection. Responses update analysis data in real time with automated reminder scheduling. Three dedicated interfaces provide 360-degree visibility into risk exposure, security controls, and remediation plans. The risk overview classifies organizational risks by criticality level. The control overview displays security controls with application rates, estimated risk reduction, and planned workload metrics. The remediation plan overview consolidates analysis plans with a calendar of scheduled measures. Financial risk quantification capabilities enable organizations to measure cyber risks in monetary terms. Users can create risk universes, estimate minimum, maximum, and likely financial impacts, and calculate return on investment for action plans. The platform generates automated reports through a drag-and-drop interface. Reports update automatically with real-time analysis data and can be exported in multiple formats for sharing with management and auditors.