SecHard Cyber Hygiene Platform Description

SecHard Cyber Hygiene Platform is a unified cybersecurity solution that automates cyber hygiene practices across IT infrastructure. The platform combines multiple security functions into a single integrated system. The platform includes automated security hardening capabilities for servers, clients, network devices, applications, and databases with auditing, scoring, and remediation features. It provides privileged access management with identity and access controls, including password-less access for authorized users with centralized monitoring. Asset management functionality offers automated discovery, identification, and remediation with visibility across the IT environment. Vulnerability management uses passive scanning methods to detect and manage vulnerabilities without creating operational risks. Additional modules include certificate and key management with auto-discovery and expiration tracking, risk assessment using a formula that combines asset group risk scores with hardening and vulnerability scores, and network device management with backup/restore and configuration change detection. The platform incorporates performance and availability monitoring for servers, network devices, databases, applications, IoT, and industrial control systems. It includes a TACACS+ server for centralized authentication, authorization, and accounting with Active Directory integration, and a syslog server for log management with real-time alerting and log forwarding capabilities. The solution supports over 200 products and has been deployed to harden more than 500,000 servers and devices according to company statistics.