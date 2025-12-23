SecHard Cyber Hygiene Platform Logo

SecHard Cyber Hygiene Platform

Unified cyber hygiene platform for hardening, PAM, asset mgmt & vuln assessment

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
1

SecHard Cyber Hygiene Platform Description

SecHard Cyber Hygiene Platform is a unified cybersecurity solution that automates cyber hygiene practices across IT infrastructure. The platform combines multiple security functions into a single integrated system. The platform includes automated security hardening capabilities for servers, clients, network devices, applications, and databases with auditing, scoring, and remediation features. It provides privileged access management with identity and access controls, including password-less access for authorized users with centralized monitoring. Asset management functionality offers automated discovery, identification, and remediation with visibility across the IT environment. Vulnerability management uses passive scanning methods to detect and manage vulnerabilities without creating operational risks. Additional modules include certificate and key management with auto-discovery and expiration tracking, risk assessment using a formula that combines asset group risk scores with hardening and vulnerability scores, and network device management with backup/restore and configuration change detection. The platform incorporates performance and availability monitoring for servers, network devices, databases, applications, IoT, and industrial control systems. It includes a TACACS+ server for centralized authentication, authorization, and accounting with Active Directory integration, and a syslog server for log management with real-time alerting and log forwarding capabilities. The solution supports over 200 products and has been deployed to harden more than 500,000 servers and devices according to company statistics.

SecHard Cyber Hygiene Platform FAQ

Common questions about SecHard Cyber Hygiene Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SecHard Cyber Hygiene Platform is Unified cyber hygiene platform for hardening, PAM, asset mgmt & vuln assessment developed by SecHard. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Asset Discovery, Certificate Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
489
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
451
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
165
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
100
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →