LogicManager ERM Software Description

LogicManager ERM Software is an enterprise risk management platform that serves as a centralized hub for risk management across organizations. The platform connects risk insights from various departments and organizational levels, from front-line operations to boardroom decision-making. The software includes Risk Ripple Analytics, an AI-powered suite of tools designed to identify hidden risks that may be siloed within specific departments. This functionality aims to uncover connections between risks and predict potential ripple effects before they escalate across the organization. The platform incorporates the Risk Maturity Model (RMM) for corporate governance and board-level reporting. The RMM provides benchmarking capabilities against industry standards, actionable recommendations for risk program improvement, and board-ready reporting formats. It facilitates communication between boards, risk committees, and risk officers. LogicManager uses a Jobs-to-be-Done (JBTD) licensing model that charges based on specific business outcomes rather than user seats. The platform features no-code configuration capabilities and includes dedicated advisory analyst support for onboarding, implementation, and ongoing consultation. The software is designed to break down departmental silos by providing cross-functional visibility into risk data, enabling collaborative risk management across the organization.