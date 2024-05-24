RegScale Platform Description

RegScale Platform is a governance, risk, and compliance solution designed to accelerate FedRAMP authorization and federal compliance processes. The platform supports organizations pursuing FedRAMP certification by automating control implementation, documentation, and continuous monitoring activities. The platform uses AI to generate control implementation statements and provides OSCAL-native documentation capabilities with one-click artifact export functionality. It implements compliance as code methodology to reduce manual processes and supports continuous controls monitoring with real-time visibility into compliance status. RegScale achieved its own FedRAMP High authorization in 6 months, demonstrating the platform's capabilities for accelerating federal compliance timelines. The platform supports the Risk Management Framework (RMF) and continuous Authority to Operate (cATO) processes for public sector organizations. The platform includes OSCAL Hub, an open-source component that simplifies package submission and review for Authorizing Officials. It supports FedRAMP 20x Key Success Indicators (KSIs) and enables automated control inheritance and centralized control library management. RegScale provides capabilities for enterprise-wide collaboration on compliance activities, automated control mapping, and continuous monitoring to maintain authorization status. The platform is designed to reduce typical FedRAMP authorization timelines from 18-24 months to 6 months while cutting costs by approximately 50% of the standard $2 million investment.