RegScale Automated Controls Mapping
Automates control mapping across multiple compliance frameworks
RegScale Automated Controls Mapping
Automates control mapping across multiple compliance frameworks
RegScale Automated Controls Mapping Description
RegScale Automated Controls Mapping is a compliance management platform that automates the mapping of security controls across multiple regulatory frameworks. The platform integrates with the Unified Compliance Framework (UCF) to provide access to over 60 compliance frameworks, enabling organizations to apply a single control across various frameworks automatically. The platform implements a "test once, comply many" approach through its Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) capability, which eliminates redundant manual work associated with managing multiple compliance requirements. The control mapping gap dashboard identifies which controls will have the most impact across the organization when implemented or updated, allowing teams to prioritize resources effectively. RegScale centralizes compliance operations into a single platform, replacing scattered spreadsheets and manual processes. The system automates evidence collection through integrations with cloud and security tools, reducing the time required for audits and questionnaires. The platform supports various compliance frameworks including FedRAMP, enabling organizations to manage complex regulatory requirements across healthcare, government, telecommunications, and other industries. The platform provides real-time visibility into compliance posture and supports Policy-as-Code integration with CI/CD pipelines for DevSecOps workflows. Organizations can manage customized and proprietary frameworks alongside standard regulatory requirements.
RegScale Automated Controls Mapping FAQ
Common questions about RegScale Automated Controls Mapping including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
RegScale Automated Controls Mapping is Automates control mapping across multiple compliance frameworks developed by RegScale. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Policy, Security Audit, NIST.
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