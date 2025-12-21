Absolute Resilient, AI-powered SSE: Cloud-native SSE platform with ZTNA, SWG, CASB, and endpoint compliance. built by Absolute. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access with dynamic policy controls, Secure Web Gateway with URL categorization and reputation filtering, Inline Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB)..

Red Access Red Access: Agentless SSE platform securing web, SaaS, and browser activity via cloud. built by Red Access. Core capabilities include Agentless cloud-native architecture with no browser extensions or endpoint agents, Secure Web Gateway for all browsers and applications, Data Loss Prevention across file uploads, messaging, AI prompts, clipboard, and screenshots..

Both serve the Security Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.