Rampart Unified EHS, ESG, Audit and Risk Management Platform Description

Rampart Ai is a unified platform designed to manage Environmental Health and Safety (EHS), Environmental Social and Governance (ESG), audit, and risk management operations. The platform provides organizations with capabilities to achieve compliance across these domains while improving business performance and resilience. The platform integrates multiple compliance and risk functions into a single system, including Corrective and Preventive Actions (CAPAs), audit management, risk mitigation, EHS operations, and ESG sustainability programs. It delivers real-time risk intelligence to support decision-making in uncertain business environments. Rampart Ai serves multiple industries including energy, manufacturing, healthcare, finance, aviation, retail, education, food and beverage, transport and logistics, aerospace and defense, and technology sectors. The platform is designed to connect teams across organizations to drive business performance through collaborative risk and compliance management. The system offers web-based access for teams to use the platform from any location. It includes open APIs that allow organizations to connect the platform with existing systems and data silos. The platform supports Health, Safety, Security, and Environment (HSSE) programs as an all-in-one solution.