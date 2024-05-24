RadarFirst Security Description

RadarFirst Security is a cloud-based platform designed for privacy incident response and regulatory risk management. The platform provides organizations with tools to manage privacy incidents and meet compliance obligations. The solution is built on an architecture that supports configuration and policy options for authentication, authorization, access control, and functionality customization. Organizations can tailor these settings to meet their operational requirements. RadarFirst Security undergoes SSAE-18 SOC 2 Type II audits conducted by Schneider Downs. The platform maintains conformance to HITRUST CSF standards and HIPAA best practices. The company also conducts self-assessments based on the NIST 800-53 framework. The platform is developed and managed by a team with experience in IT, software development, and privacy compliance. The service is designed to handle sensitive data while maintaining security and privacy standards throughout the incident response process. RadarFirst Security serves organizations across multiple industries, including healthcare and financial services sectors, that require privacy incident management capabilities and regulatory compliance support.