ControlCase One Audit Description

ControlCase One Audit is a compliance management solution that enables organizations to conduct a single audit process and achieve compliance with multiple information security standards and regulations simultaneously. The platform addresses the challenge of managing separate audits for different frameworks by consolidating evidence collection and control mapping across multiple regulatory requirements. The solution combines enterprise software, hosted solutions, and managed services to streamline the creation, mapping, and updating of internal and external controls. Organizations can collect evidence and risk controls once and map them across multiple regulations through a proprietary questionnaire that covers various IT standards and regulations. One Audit supports compliance with PCI DSS, ISO 27001, ISO 27002, GDPR, HIPAA, HITRUST, FISMA, NIST 800-53, MARS-E, BITS FISAP, SOC2, and SCA. The platform uses automated techniques to answer questionnaires for different IT infrastructures, with a single audit firm conducting the assessment to produce multiple certifications. The solution provides dashboards with flexible reporting that consolidates views of compliance efforts across multiple regulations. It includes graphical views of compliance progress and automated evidence collection capabilities delivered through cloud-based infrastructure. The service can be delivered remotely and follows a partnership approach with clients.