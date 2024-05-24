Cortea Audit Suite Logo

Cortea Audit Suite

AI-powered audit automation platform for IT compliance and regulatory audits

GRC Commercial
0
Cortea Audit Suite Description

Cortea Audit Suite is an AI-powered platform designed to automate IT audit processes for compliance and regulatory frameworks. The platform supports multiple regulatory standards including DORA, MaRisk, AI Act, CSRD, GDPR, NIS2, COBIT, B3S, C5, NIST, KRITIS, TISAX, and ISO 27001. The solution automates manual audit tasks throughout the audit lifecycle, from planning and document collection to fieldwork and report generation. The platform uses regulatory-aware AI that is trained on EU regulations and optimized for IT audits. It includes an "Auditor in the loop" approach where certified auditors review and approve AI-generated results. The platform provides transparency on audit results for all stakeholders from the beginning of the audit process. It is designed for two primary user groups: audit firms and consultancies seeking to increase capacity, and financial institutions preparing for compliance audits. The solution is hosted in Germany and complies with EU data protection laws. The platform is framework-specific, tuned to deliver results aligned with particular compliance standards to reduce errors and ensure accuracy in audit findings.

Cortea Audit Suite FAQ

Common questions about Cortea Audit Suite including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cortea Audit Suite is AI-powered audit automation platform for IT compliance and regulatory audits developed by Cortea. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Audit, AI Powered Security.

