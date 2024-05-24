QTrino Labs PQC Transition Platform Description

QTrino Labs PQC Transition Platform provides organizations with a structured approach to migrating from classical cryptography to post-quantum cryptography (PQC). The platform addresses threats from quantum computers, including Harvest Now Decrypt Later (HNDL) attacks where encrypted data is stolen today for future decryption, and Trust Now Forge Later (TNFL) attacks that compromise authentication and integrity. The platform follows a three-step migration process: assessment of cryptographic dependencies and exposure, upgrade deployment of PQC hardware and keys with minimal disruption, and ongoing operational support as systems evolve. QTrino Labs offers purpose-built hardware modules including PQC-HSMs for quantum-safe operations, quantum random number generators (QRNG) for true randomness based on physics, and PQC accelerators for improved post-quantum performance. Migration services provide end-to-end upgrades without disruption. The platform supports multiple deployment scenarios including operational technology and industrial control systems, edge devices requiring lightweight quantum safety, enterprise core systems and communications, and cloud-based key management infrastructure. The solution aims to reduce complexity in the PQC migration process by providing visibility into cryptographic assets before making changes.