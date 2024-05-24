Venari Adaptive Cryptographic Intelligence Platform Description

Venari Adaptive Cryptographic Intelligence Platform is a cryptographic asset management solution that provides visibility and control over encryption infrastructure across enterprise environments. The platform uses agentic AI to discover cryptographic assets, map dependencies, and guide organizations through post-quantum cryptography (PQC) transitions. The platform performs external and internal discovery to identify cryptographic assets including algorithms, keys, certificates, and protocols across on-premises, cloud, and container environments. It maps dependencies between applications and services to prevent cascading failures during cryptographic transitions. For risk management, the platform identifies quantum-vulnerable assets and prioritizes remediation based on business impact. It provides guided remediation with AI-driven, step-by-step instructions and validates upgrades against NIST standards across hybrid environments. The platform enforces cryptographic policies and verifies alignment with compliance frameworks including PCI, GDPR, and DORA. It delivers near real-time alerts for cryptographic posture changes and provides continuous monitoring with live visibility across all assets. Integration capabilities include synchronization with CMDBs and ITSM workflows. The platform generates executive summaries and provides auditable evidence for compliance purposes, replacing periodic manual checks with continuous assurance.