IBM Z Crypto Discovery & Inventory Description

IBM Z Crypto Discovery & Inventory (IBM zCDI) is a cryptographic visibility and compliance tool designed for IBM Z mainframe environments. The product consolidates cryptographic data from multiple sources across IBM Z infrastructure to provide a unified view of cryptographic usage, algorithms, and key lengths. The tool maintains a searchable, auditable repository of cryptographic assets to support compliance checks and incident response. It enables organizations to track cryptographic vulnerabilities, detect exposures, and monitor remediation efforts through a centralized dashboard. IBM zCDI supports policy definition and enforcement to align with internal governance and regulatory frameworks. The product provides risk-based prioritization capabilities that consider business criticality and compliance status to help organizations identify high-risk cryptographic implementations. The tool is designed to support quantum-safe cryptography migration by establishing a comprehensive cryptographic inventory. It helps organizations understand which cryptographic implementations need replacement and enables the creation of risk-informed migration roadmaps. IBM zCDI collects crypto-relevant statistics from multiple IBM Z data sources and provides role-based access controls for managing cryptographic posture across the mainframe environment.