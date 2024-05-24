QNu Hodos - Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Logo

QNu Hodos - Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC)

by QNu Labs

Quantum-resistant public key cryptography software based on NIST PQC standards

Data Protection Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
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QNu Hodos - Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) Description

QNu Hodos is a post-quantum cryptography (PQC) software solution designed to provide quantum-resistant public key cryptography. The product is based on NIST-selected mathematical functions, specifically lattice-based algorithms, which are designed to be resistant to attacks from large-scale quantum computers. Hodos functions similarly to traditional PKI systems but uses cryptographic algorithms that are significantly more complex than current RSA-based systems and elliptic curve cryptography. The solution is developed with NIST PQC studies as reference and follows NIST standards for integration compatibility. The software is platform-independent and can be integrated into servers, mobile devices, FPGAs, and PCIe cards. QNu has ported the algorithms to FPGAs for enhanced performance and speed. Hodos operates as a library that can secure communications from the application level, providing last-mile security delivery. The solution supports cryptoagility, allowing organizations to upgrade their existing cryptographic infrastructure to quantum-resistant encryption without requiring complete system replacements. Hodos can work in hybrid mode with other QNu products including Armos (QKD), Tropos (QRNG), and Qosmos (EaaS). The product generates and distributes keys that are resistant to quantum computing attacks and functions across all networks and geographical regions without requiring additional hardware devices.

QNu Hodos - Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) FAQ

Common questions about QNu Hodos - Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

QNu Hodos - Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) is Quantum-resistant public key cryptography software based on NIST PQC standards developed by QNu Labs. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with NIST.

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