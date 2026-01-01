Cerebra PhishGuard Logo

Cerebra PhishGuard

Phishing simulation platform for security awareness training and testing

Cerebra PhishGuard is a phishing simulation platform designed to assess and improve employee awareness of phishing threats. The solution enables organizations to conduct simulated phishing campaigns through email and SMS channels to measure employee susceptibility to phishing attacks. The platform supports multiple deployment options including cloud hosting within Saudi Arabia and on-premise installations. Organizations can create customized phishing scenarios using templates from a content library that is regularly updated to reflect current phishing trends. The system supports both English and Arabic languages for scenarios and user interfaces. PhishGuard includes capabilities for spear phishing simulations that incorporate target-specific information into email templates. Administrators can configure custom SMTP accounts for sending authenticated emails and integrate with Active Directory through LDAP protocol for user management. The platform tracks user interactions across different scenario types including link clicks, data submissions, and attachment openings. Detailed reporting and KPIs provide visibility into employee behavior and awareness levels. Additional features include web page cloning, credential capture functionality, campaign scheduling, and two-factor authentication for administrative access. A report phishing add-on is available for installation in email clients including Outlook, G Suite, and Office 365, allowing end users to report suspicious emails. The platform maintains logs of reported phishing attempts for analysis.

Cerebra PhishGuard is Phishing simulation platform for security awareness training and testing developed by Cerebra.

