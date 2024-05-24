CyberSentriq Employee Phishing Training Description

CyberSentriq Employee Phishing Training is a cloud-based phishing simulation platform that delivers automated simulated phishing campaigns to employees, contractors, and vendors. The platform generates pseudo-phishing emails using configurable templates that reflect current phishing tactics, including techniques like QR code phishing and Business Email Compromise (BEC) scams. The system enables administrators to create role-based and targeted phishing campaigns for specific individuals or groups within an organization. When recipients interact with simulated phishing emails, the platform records their actions and provides real-time interactive feedback explaining potential consequences of clicking malicious links or falling for phishing attempts. The platform includes automation capabilities for campaign delivery, tracking, and reporting. Built-in dashboards provide visibility into campaign performance and identify employees who may be more susceptible to phishing attacks. The system generates metrics that allow administrators to tailor future simulations based on individual and organizational performance. For managed service providers (MSPs), the platform offers multi-tenant management through a centralized console, enabling management of multiple client organizations from a single interface. The platform integrates with Microsoft 365 environments, allowing user selection based on job titles and manager relationships within M365. The platform supports incident reporting workflows, enabling users to report suspicious emails directly from the training interface. Simulated phishing campaigns can be configured with multiple randomized lures delivered in stealth mode to maintain realism.