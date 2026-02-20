SMBs and mid-market teams that need phishing simulation with zero infrastructure lift should start with Awareways Social Engineering Simulations; the multi-vector approach spanning email, SMS, voice, and physical assessments catches the attack paths most competitors skip, and GDPR-compliant European data residency matters if your workforce spans the EU. The adaptive training engine personalizes follow-up based on individual failure patterns rather than broadcasting generic modules to everyone. Skip this if your organization demands a single vendor managing both simulation and downstream security awareness content library; Awareways is simulation-focused, leaving content curation to you.

Moxso Phishing Simulation

Security teams in startups and mid-market companies that struggle with baseline phishing awareness will see immediate returns from Moxso's Phishing Simulation; its AI-adapted campaigns target high-risk employees rather than blasting everyone equally, which cuts training fatigue while lifting identification rates faster. The platform delivers continuous automated simulations with monthly departmental reporting, letting you track whether awareness training actually moves the needle instead of guessing. Skip this if your organization needs integrated incident response or advanced email gateway controls; Moxso focuses narrowly on the awareness and training pillar of NIST CSF 2.0, not threat detection or containment.