Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Awareways Social Engineering Simulations is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Awareways. Moxso Phishing Simulation is a commercial phishing simulation tool by Moxso. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best phishing simulation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Awareways Social Engineering Simulations
SMBs and mid-market teams that need phishing simulation with zero infrastructure lift should start with Awareways Social Engineering Simulations; the multi-vector approach spanning email, SMS, voice, and physical assessments catches the attack paths most competitors skip, and GDPR-compliant European data residency matters if your workforce spans the EU. The adaptive training engine personalizes follow-up based on individual failure patterns rather than broadcasting generic modules to everyone. Skip this if your organization demands a single vendor managing both simulation and downstream security awareness content library; Awareways is simulation-focused, leaving content curation to you.
Security teams in startups and mid-market companies that struggle with baseline phishing awareness will see immediate returns from Moxso's Phishing Simulation; its AI-adapted campaigns target high-risk employees rather than blasting everyone equally, which cuts training fatigue while lifting identification rates faster. The platform delivers continuous automated simulations with monthly departmental reporting, letting you track whether awareness training actually moves the needle instead of guessing. Skip this if your organization needs integrated incident response or advanced email gateway controls; Moxso focuses narrowly on the awareness and training pillar of NIST CSF 2.0, not threat detection or containment.
Multi-vector social engineering simulation service for employee security training.
AI-based phishing simulation platform for employee security awareness training
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Common questions about comparing Awareways Social Engineering Simulations vs Moxso Phishing Simulation for your phishing simulation needs.
Awareways Social Engineering Simulations: Multi-vector social engineering simulation service for employee security training. built by Awareways. Core capabilities include Email phishing simulations using urgency, authority, and impersonation techniques, SMS phishing (smishing) simulations, Voice phishing (vishing) simulations..
Moxso Phishing Simulation: AI-based phishing simulation platform for employee security awareness training. built by Moxso. Core capabilities include AI-based dynamic phishing simulations adapted to individual employee risk levels, Continuous automated phishing simulation delivery, Baseline testing to measure organizational phishing identification capability..
Both serve the Phishing Simulation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Awareways Social Engineering Simulations differentiates with Email phishing simulations using urgency, authority, and impersonation techniques, SMS phishing (smishing) simulations, Voice phishing (vishing) simulations. Moxso Phishing Simulation differentiates with AI-based dynamic phishing simulations adapted to individual employee risk levels, Continuous automated phishing simulation delivery, Baseline testing to measure organizational phishing identification capability.
Awareways Social Engineering Simulations is developed by Awareways. Moxso Phishing Simulation is developed by Moxso. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Awareways Social Engineering Simulations and Moxso Phishing Simulation serve similar Phishing Simulation use cases: both are Phishing Simulation tools, both cover Social Engineering, Security Culture. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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