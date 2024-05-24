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OpenText Email Security

by OpenText Cybersecurity

Comprehensive email security platform protecting inbound/outbound communications

Email Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Ransomware
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OpenText Email Security Description

OpenText Email Security is a comprehensive email security platform that protects organizations from email-based threats and ensures secure communications. The solution addresses multiple attack vectors including phishing, malware, business email compromise, lateral phishing, and unauthorized data exposure. The platform consists of four integrated components: Core Email Encryption provides automatic encryption for sensitive information to maintain confidentiality and meet regulatory requirements including HIPAA, GLBA, and FINRA. It includes data loss prevention filters to prevent user errors and unauthorized data exposure. Core Email Threat Protection offers multi-layered filtering for inbound and outbound messages, protecting against ransomware, phishing, impersonation, spoofing, and spam. It uses real-time threat analysis, automated traffic analysis, and machine learning to detect malicious links and attachments. Core Email Continuity ensures continuous email availability during service interruptions or infrastructure outages, allowing employees to securely access, send, and receive email from any device without additional hardware or software costs. Core Email Message Privacy provides message content management tools including secure large-file sharing, document access control, and electronic signatures through a browser-based web portal. The platform is managed through a centralized console for deployment, management, and support across all email security solutions.

OpenText Email Security FAQ

Common questions about OpenText Email Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

OpenText Email Security is Comprehensive email security platform protecting inbound/outbound communications developed by OpenText Cybersecurity. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Ransomware.

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