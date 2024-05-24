OpenText Availability Description

OpenText Availability is a business continuity solution that maintains system and data accessibility through continuous replication and automated failover capabilities. The software uses patented asynchronous byte-level replication technology to continuously replicate data from primary servers to secondary targets. When an outage occurs due to ransomware, user error, failed upgrades, or natural disasters, the system automatically triggers failover to keep services running with minimal delay. Once issues are resolved, automated failback returns operations to the original or replacement server. The solution supports Windows Server and major Linux distributions across mixed environments, including any hypervisor and cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and VMware. Data is encrypted in transit during replication between source and target systems. The platform enables non-disruptive testing to validate recovery procedures without taking systems offline. It supports legacy applications without requiring costly upgrades, allowing organizations to maintain older systems while ensuring availability. Setup and management are designed to be streamlined, with automation capabilities across hybrid and mixed environments. The solution addresses availability requirements for meeting business and regulatory expectations, helping organizations prevent revenue loss, SLA violations, and operational disruptions caused by system downtime.