Archer Resilience Management Logo

Archer Resilience Management

Business resilience platform for continuity planning and incident management

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Archer Resilience Management Description

Archer Resilience Management is a platform designed to help organizations prepare for and respond to business disruptions including natural disasters, pandemics, and other threats. The solution enables organizations to identify and prioritize mission-critical products, processes, systems, and dependencies while defining impact tolerances and crafting resiliency measures. The platform provides capabilities for business impact analysis, business continuity planning, IT disaster recovery, incident management, crisis management, and operational scenario analysis. It offers a centralized repository for risk assessments, continuity plans, and testing results, allowing organizations to coordinate across business units, IT, operational risk, recovery, third-party, and cyber teams. The solution supports testing of plausible risk scenarios and provides visibility into resiliency risks to enable proactive impact reduction. Organizations can use the platform to develop and maintain recovery plans, manage incidents before they escalate to crises, and coordinate crisis response from start to finish. Archer Resilience Management integrates with broader risk management processes to provide risk-driven insights based on quantifiable data. The platform aims to help organizations maintain operational resilience by ensuring they can adapt to, prepare for, and withstand various types of disruptions while maintaining focus on business continuity.

Archer Resilience Management FAQ

Common questions about Archer Resilience Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Archer Resilience Management is Business resilience platform for continuity planning and incident management developed by Archer. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Business Continuity, Compliance, Enterprise Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →