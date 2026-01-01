Archer Resilience Management Description

Archer Resilience Management is a platform designed to help organizations prepare for and respond to business disruptions including natural disasters, pandemics, and other threats. The solution enables organizations to identify and prioritize mission-critical products, processes, systems, and dependencies while defining impact tolerances and crafting resiliency measures. The platform provides capabilities for business impact analysis, business continuity planning, IT disaster recovery, incident management, crisis management, and operational scenario analysis. It offers a centralized repository for risk assessments, continuity plans, and testing results, allowing organizations to coordinate across business units, IT, operational risk, recovery, third-party, and cyber teams. The solution supports testing of plausible risk scenarios and provides visibility into resiliency risks to enable proactive impact reduction. Organizations can use the platform to develop and maintain recovery plans, manage incidents before they escalate to crises, and coordinate crisis response from start to finish. Archer Resilience Management integrates with broader risk management processes to provide risk-driven insights based on quantifiable data. The platform aims to help organizations maintain operational resilience by ensuring they can adapt to, prepare for, and withstand various types of disruptions while maintaining focus on business continuity.