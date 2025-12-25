Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Archer Resilience Management is a commercial business continuity planning tool by Archer. OpenText Availability is a commercial business continuity planning tool by OpenText Cybersecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best business continuity planning fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Organizations building formal business continuity programs across multiple business units will get the most from Archer Resilience Management because it handles cross-functional coordination and scenario testing at scale, which spreadsheets and point tools cannot. The platform covers the full NIST RC recovery lifecycle, from incident response coordination through plan execution and stakeholder communication, with strong depth in business impact analysis that actually connects continuity planning to risk tolerance decisions. Skip this if your priority is rapid incident detection and response; Archer assumes your detection layer already exists and focuses on the harder problem of coordinated recovery.
SMB and mid-market ops teams managing mixed Windows and Linux environments across on-premises and cloud need OpenText Availability for its byte-level replication that doesn't require application rewrites or hypervisor lock-in. It maps directly to NIST RC.RP for incident recovery execution, meaning your RTO and RPO targets actually get met without costly infrastructure rip-and-replace. Skip this if your environment is homogeneous cloud-native; you'll pay for legacy application support you won't use, and simpler cloud-native DR tools will do the job cheaper.
Business resilience platform for continuity planning and incident management
Real-time data replication and automated failover for Windows/Linux servers
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Common questions about comparing Archer Resilience Management vs OpenText Availability for your business continuity planning needs.
Archer Resilience Management: Business resilience platform for continuity planning and incident management. built by Archer. Core capabilities include Business impact analysis, Business continuity planning, IT disaster recovery planning..
OpenText Availability: Real-time data replication and automated failover for Windows/Linux servers. built by OpenText Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Real-time asynchronous byte-level data replication, Automated failover to secondary servers, Automated failback to original or replacement servers..
Both serve the Business Continuity Planning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Archer Resilience Management differentiates with Business impact analysis, Business continuity planning, IT disaster recovery planning. OpenText Availability differentiates with Real-time asynchronous byte-level data replication, Automated failover to secondary servers, Automated failback to original or replacement servers.
Archer Resilience Management is developed by Archer. OpenText Availability is developed by OpenText Cybersecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Archer Resilience Management and OpenText Availability serve similar Business Continuity Planning use cases: both are Business Continuity Planning tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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