Archer Resilience Management: Business resilience platform for continuity planning and incident management. built by Archer. Core capabilities include Business impact analysis, Business continuity planning, IT disaster recovery planning..

OpenText Availability: Real-time data replication and automated failover for Windows/Linux servers. built by OpenText Cybersecurity. Core capabilities include Real-time asynchronous byte-level data replication, Automated failover to secondary servers, Automated failback to original or replacement servers..

Both serve the Business Continuity Planning market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.