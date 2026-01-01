Swimlane Business Continuity Management
Swimlane Business Continuity Management
Swimlane Business Continuity Management Description
Swimlane Business Continuity Management is a solution built on the Swimlane Turbine platform that enables organizations to manage business continuity programs. The solution provides centralized configuration and tracking of business impact assessments (BIAs), recovery time objectives (RTOs), and recovery point objectives (RPOs) across business impact areas. The platform includes AI-powered guidance through Hero AI to assist employees with emergency procedures and provide recommendations for improving BIAs and organizational preparedness. Organizations can schedule, automate, and track continuity plan exercises such as tabletop drills to ensure readiness before disasters occur. The solution offers dashboards and reporting capabilities that provide real-time visibility into business continuity management posture, active incidents, and compliance status. Reports can be generated for executives and regulatory stakeholders. The platform supports collaboration with unlimited users across the organization to centralize impact assessments and improve communication during business disruptions. The solution is designed to help organizations manage risk, enhance resilience, and maintain operational continuity during disruptive events.
