ASPIA Business Continuity Management Solution
BCM solution for continuity planning, impact analysis, and recovery exercises
ASPIA Business Continuity Management Solution
BCM solution for continuity planning, impact analysis, and recovery exercises
ASPIA Business Continuity Management Solution Description
ASPIA Business Continuity Management Solution is a platform designed to help organizations prepare for and respond to business disruptions. The solution provides capabilities for business impact analysis, allowing organizations to define Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs) and Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs) for critical processes. The platform supports continuity planning through a suite of tools covering risk assessment, recovery plans, testing, and ongoing monitoring. It enables the development of detailed Business Recovery Plans, including runbooks, to provide a structured approach to resuming operations after disruptions. ASPIA includes functionality for conducting recovery warm-up exercises, supporting regular drills and tests to evaluate the effectiveness of Business Continuity Plans at defined intervals. This helps organizations identify areas for improvement and maintain preparedness. The solution offers scenario analysis and simulation capabilities, allowing organizations to assess potential risks in a virtual environment. Organizations can analyze simulated scenarios to refine response plans and improve preparedness strategies. The platform provides real-time monitoring and evaluation of recovery objectives to ensure alignment with business goals. ASPIA is positioned as part of a broader governance, risk, and compliance suite offered by ASPIA InfoTech.
ASPIA Business Continuity Management Solution FAQ
Common questions about ASPIA Business Continuity Management Solution including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
ASPIA Business Continuity Management Solution is BCM solution for continuity planning, impact analysis, and recovery exercises developed by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Business Continuity, Compliance, GRC.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership