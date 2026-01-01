ASPIA Business Continuity Management Solution Logo

ASPIA Business Continuity Management Solution

BCM solution for continuity planning, impact analysis, and recovery exercises

GRC
Commercial
ASPIA Business Continuity Management Solution Description

ASPIA Business Continuity Management Solution is a platform designed to help organizations prepare for and respond to business disruptions. The solution provides capabilities for business impact analysis, allowing organizations to define Recovery Time Objectives (RTOs) and Recovery Point Objectives (RPOs) for critical processes. The platform supports continuity planning through a suite of tools covering risk assessment, recovery plans, testing, and ongoing monitoring. It enables the development of detailed Business Recovery Plans, including runbooks, to provide a structured approach to resuming operations after disruptions. ASPIA includes functionality for conducting recovery warm-up exercises, supporting regular drills and tests to evaluate the effectiveness of Business Continuity Plans at defined intervals. This helps organizations identify areas for improvement and maintain preparedness. The solution offers scenario analysis and simulation capabilities, allowing organizations to assess potential risks in a virtual environment. Organizations can analyze simulated scenarios to refine response plans and improve preparedness strategies. The platform provides real-time monitoring and evaluation of recovery objectives to ensure alignment with business goals. ASPIA is positioned as part of a broader governance, risk, and compliance suite offered by ASPIA InfoTech.

