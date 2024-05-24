odix NetFolder
odix NetFolder
odix NetFolder Description
odix NetFolder is a file-based attack prevention solution that uses Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology to protect against ransomware and malware. The product employs a patented TrueCDR algorithm that disassembles files, removes potentially malicious code, and reconstructs sanitized versions in real time while maintaining original functionality. The solution addresses zero-day attacks that traditional detection-based anti-malware solutions cannot identify. NetFolder performs deep file analysis on commonly used file types to eliminate embedded malicious code before files enter the network or are processed by business systems. The product is designed to integrate into various file transfer points including web downloads, file uploads through portals, FTP transfers between networks, and Robotic Process Automation workflows. It processes files without impacting system performance or business continuity. NetFolder operates as an additional security layer that complements existing security infrastructure. The CDR approach differs from sandbox-based solutions by providing immediate file sanitization rather than behavioral analysis, avoiding delays associated with sandbox processing. The solution is available for deployment through Azure Marketplace and can be implemented across multiple use cases including candidate CV uploads, self-service portals, supplier portals, and virtual vaults.
odix NetFolder FAQ
Common questions about odix NetFolder including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
odix NetFolder is CDR-based file sanitization solution protecting against ransomware & malware developed by odix. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Azure, Cloud Security, File Security.
