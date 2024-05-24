Intersec Worldwide Email Monitoring
Email monitoring service detecting threats like phishing, ransomware & BEC.
Intersec Worldwide Email Monitoring Description
Intersec Worldwide Email Monitoring is an email security service that monitors incoming and outgoing emails to detect and prevent email-based cyber attacks. The service scans and filters emails before delivery to protect against spam, viruses, phishing schemes, ransomware, and business email compromise attacks. The platform provides continuous monitoring to detect threats that pass through email gateways, including post-delivery threats and email account takeover attempts. It addresses both external threats and internal risks such as compromised accounts, human error, and rogue employees. The service includes protection against general and targeted spear phishing attacks, ransomware delivery via email, and various forms of email fraud. It employs threat detection systems that adapt to evolving attack tactics, including zero-day attacks, and is designed to minimize false positives. For compliance requirements, the platform supports email archiving protocols and can implement email retention policies that automatically archive emails to the cloud. This helps organizations meet regulatory standards such as PCI DSS 4.0 and maintain compliant business operations. The service is offered as part of Intersec Worldwide's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) portfolio and includes access to forensics and compliance experts for incident response support.
Intersec Worldwide Email Monitoring FAQ
Common questions about Intersec Worldwide Email Monitoring including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
