CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Intersec Worldwide Email Monitoring Logo

Intersec Worldwide Email Monitoring

by Intersec Worldwide

Email monitoring service detecting threats like phishing, ransomware & BEC.

Email Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Ransomware PreventionSpam PreventionZero Day
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Email Security24 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
APIBuild market maps, track competitors, monitor vendorsRequest API Access

Intersec Worldwide Email Monitoring Description

Intersec Worldwide Email Monitoring is an email security service that monitors incoming and outgoing emails to detect and prevent email-based cyber attacks. The service scans and filters emails before delivery to protect against spam, viruses, phishing schemes, ransomware, and business email compromise attacks. The platform provides continuous monitoring to detect threats that pass through email gateways, including post-delivery threats and email account takeover attempts. It addresses both external threats and internal risks such as compromised accounts, human error, and rogue employees. The service includes protection against general and targeted spear phishing attacks, ransomware delivery via email, and various forms of email fraud. It employs threat detection systems that adapt to evolving attack tactics, including zero-day attacks, and is designed to minimize false positives. For compliance requirements, the platform supports email archiving protocols and can implement email retention policies that automatically archive emails to the cloud. This helps organizations meet regulatory standards such as PCI DSS 4.0 and maintain compliant business operations. The service is offered as part of Intersec Worldwide's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) portfolio and includes access to forensics and compliance experts for incident response support.

Intersec Worldwide Email Monitoring FAQ

Common questions about Intersec Worldwide Email Monitoring including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Intersec Worldwide Email Monitoring is Email monitoring service detecting threats like phishing, ransomware & BEC. developed by Intersec Worldwide. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Ransomware Prevention, Spam Prevention, Zero Day.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation
Application Security
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools
Threat Management
Wiz Cloud Logo
Wiz Cloud
Cloud Security
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Suped Logo
Suped

Suped is an email deliverability platform that provides DMARC monitoring, email authentication management, and deliverability optimization tools to protect domains from spoofing and improve inbox placement rates.

0
AI-Powered Email Security & DMARC Protection Logo
AI-Powered Email Security & DMARC Protection

AI-powered DMARC monitoring and email authentication security platform

0
Email Security Test by ImmuniWeb Logo
Email Security Test by ImmuniWeb

A free online tool that tests email server security by evaluating server configurations, DNS security settings, encryption, blacklist status, and potential compromise indicators.

0
Material Security Email Security Logo
Material Security Email Security

Cloud workspace security platform for email, files, and account protection

0
odix NetFolder Logo
odix NetFolder

CDR-based file sanitization solution protecting against ransomware & malware

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Management
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Management
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Management
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Operations
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
521
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
406
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
297
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
290
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
282
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox