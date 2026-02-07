Netcraft Deep and Dark Web Protection: Monitors deep and dark web for compromised credentials and brand threats. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Deep and dark web monitoring for compromised data, Detection of compromised credentials and financial data, Brand and executive mention monitoring..

PhishEye: AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform. built by PhishEye. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.