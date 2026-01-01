Avira Password Manager
Password manager that generates, stores, and auto-fills login credentials
Avira Password Manager
Password manager that generates, stores, and auto-fills login credentials
Avira Password Manager Description
Avira Password Manager is a password management solution that generates and stores login credentials across multiple devices. The product encrypts passwords before storing them in the cloud and allows users to access all accounts using a single master password. The solution provides automatic login functionality for online accounts and includes auto-fill capabilities for passwords and personal details on websites and mobile applications. It supports synchronization across Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and tablet devices through an online dashboard and mobile apps. Security features include bank-grade encryption, two-factor authentication, and biometric authentication via Touch ID and Face ID on mobile devices. The product restricts password access to the user only, with Avira having no visibility into stored credentials. Additional functionality includes secure storage for notes and credit card information, with the ability to scan credit cards from the mobile app. The solution includes a mobile authenticator for generating two-factor authentication codes for various online services. The Pro version adds security monitoring capabilities including account breach notifications, website safety checks, and password strength analysis. It identifies weak or reused passwords and alerts users when online accounts have been compromised in data breaches. The product is available as browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Opera, as well as mobile applications for Android and iOS platforms. It supports auto-fill functionality on iOS 12 and Android 8 (Oreo) and 9 (Pie) for both apps and websites.
Avira Password Manager FAQ
Common questions about Avira Password Manager including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Avira Password Manager is Password manager that generates, stores, and auto-fills login credentials developed by Avira. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Authentication, Browser Extension.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership