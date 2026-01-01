Avira Password Manager Logo

Avira Password Manager Description

Avira Password Manager is a password management solution that generates and stores login credentials across multiple devices. The product encrypts passwords before storing them in the cloud and allows users to access all accounts using a single master password. The solution provides automatic login functionality for online accounts and includes auto-fill capabilities for passwords and personal details on websites and mobile applications. It supports synchronization across Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and tablet devices through an online dashboard and mobile apps. Security features include bank-grade encryption, two-factor authentication, and biometric authentication via Touch ID and Face ID on mobile devices. The product restricts password access to the user only, with Avira having no visibility into stored credentials. Additional functionality includes secure storage for notes and credit card information, with the ability to scan credit cards from the mobile app. The solution includes a mobile authenticator for generating two-factor authentication codes for various online services. The Pro version adds security monitoring capabilities including account breach notifications, website safety checks, and password strength analysis. It identifies weak or reused passwords and alerts users when online accounts have been compromised in data breaches. The product is available as browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Opera, as well as mobile applications for Android and iOS platforms. It supports auto-fill functionality on iOS 12 and Android 8 (Oreo) and 9 (Pie) for both apps and websites.

