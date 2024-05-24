KnowBe4 HRM+ Description

KnowBe4 HRM+ is a human risk management platform that addresses security risks stemming from human error. The platform uses artificial intelligence to create and deliver security training and testing content. The system generates personalized phishing simulations and quizzes tailored to individual user risk profiles. Training content and simulated attacks adapt based on each user's specific vulnerabilities and behavior patterns. HRM+ includes threat detection and response capabilities designed to identify and mitigate social engineering attacks. The platform aims to counter AI-driven social engineering tactics through AI-powered defensive measures. The solution provides tools for security teams to assess and manage human-related security risks across their organization. Content creation for phishing tests and training materials can be completed within minutes according to the product information. The platform is designed to help organizations allocate security resources more efficiently by focusing on human layer vulnerabilities that contribute to a significant portion of security breaches.