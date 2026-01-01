Jericho Security Cybersecurity Training
Jericho Security Cybersecurity Training
Jericho Security is a security awareness training platform that uses generative AI to create personalized phishing simulations and training content. The platform generates hyper-realistic attack simulations including email, SMS, and deepfake threats that are tailored to individual employees based on their roles, internal contacts, external vendors, and dark web data. The system allows administrators to create and schedule campaigns with AI-suggested tactics that adapt to evolving threats. It provides granular tracking and reporting across individuals, departments, and roles through a human risk management dashboard. Training content automatically adjusts based on employee performance, escalating difficulty and tailoring content to each learner. The platform simulates attacks from convincing connections by learning about the organization and using AI to create realistic scenarios. It includes automated reporting capabilities and supports testing across internal roles and external vendors. The training aims to help employees identify and respond to AI-generated threats, including sophisticated phishing attempts that leverage increased linguistic complexity. Jericho Security is trusted by the US Government and offers both demo and free trial options for organizations to evaluate the platform.
