TraceSecurity Social Engineering Description

TraceSecurity Social Engineering is a service that tests employee susceptibility to social engineering attacks through both onsite and remote engagements. The service simulates real-world attack scenarios where attackers pose as trusted agents to gain access to sensitive information or facilities. Onsite social engineering tests include scenarios where testers physically visit company locations and impersonate trusted vendors, research organizations, fire marshals, maintenance personnel, or other legitimate visitors. Testers may also attempt tailgating techniques to gain unauthorized physical access through secured entrances. Remote social engineering services test employees against digital attack methods including phishing (malicious emails with links or attachments), vishing (malicious phone calls spoofed from trusted sources), and smishing (malicious text messages). These remote attacks can be conducted at scale against multiple employees simultaneously. The service is designed to identify vulnerabilities in employee security awareness and help organizations develop training programs that address evolving social engineering tactics. Testing engagements aim to evaluate how employees respond to various manipulation techniques used by attackers to extract sensitive information or gain unauthorized access to systems and facilities.