Instart Web Performance (Legacy) Description

Instart Web Performance is a legacy web application security and performance optimization solution designed to protect and enhance web applications. The tool implements various security measures including: - Web application protection against common threats - Performance optimization through content delivery - Security controls for web traffic management - Application layer protection mechanisms Key functionalities include: - Web traffic filtering and monitoring - Content security policy implementation - Performance metrics tracking - Security rule configuration - Web application firewall capabilities The solution operates at the application layer to provide security controls while maintaining website performance and availability.